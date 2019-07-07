× Fire at Garden Grove Strip Mall Leaves up to $300K in Damage, Authorities Say

A fire at a strip mall in Garden Grove left between $100,000 and $300,000 in damage to the building Sunday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the blaze located in the 14000 block of Brookhurst Street just before 2 p.m. and extinguished it in about 40 minutes, the Garden Grove Fire Department tweeted. No injuries were reported.

The two-story strip mall was evacuated as firefighters arrived and damage to the building was contained to four units and a portion of the roof, officials said.

Video of the scene shows a pharmacy, cell phone store and several other businesses located at the building, which has since been red-tagged.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Orange County Fire Authority, Huntington Beach Fire Department and Orange County Health Care Agency were also called to the scene.

No other details have been released.

