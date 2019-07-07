× Man Arrested After ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Into Car, Killing 2 People in Rialto: Police

A man was arrested after “intentionally” crashing his car and killing two women in Rialto Saturday, the Rialto Police Department said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. to find one woman lying dead in the roadway and another dead inside a silver Hyundai Sonata, authorities said.

The two women were in the Hyundai stopped at a red signal in the eastbound lane of Foothill Boulevard when a grey Lexus approached from behind at a high rate of speed, “and without attempting to turn or brake, intentionally rear ended the Hyundai at speeds in excess of 70 mph,” Rialto Police said.

The impact from the crash killed the two women, authorities said.

Jesse Neaves, 40, who was driving the Lexus with three passengers, was arrested on two homicide charges, Rialto Police said.

Neaves and his passengers were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The driver will be booked after being released from the hospital, police said.

The conditions of Neaves and his three passengers is unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 909-820-2550 or send a tip anonymously through NIXLE at 855-847-7247.