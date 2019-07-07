× Police Seek Suspect in Armed Sexual Assault Inside Long Beach Laundry Room

Long Beach police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a residential laundry room while armed with a knife on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at a building in the 1000 block of East 7th Street at about 10 a.m., according to Long Beach police spokesperson Arantxa Chavarria.

An armed man described as standing about 5 feet to 5 feet, 3 inches tall approached the female victim before assaulting her, Chavarria wrote in an emailed statement.

He is believed to be Hispanic, has a small build and was wearing all dark clothing at the time of the assault, Chavarria added.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 562-435-6711.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.