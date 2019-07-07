× Scenic Laguna Beach Needs More Public Trees: O.C. Grand Jury Report

Laguna Beach needs more trees.

The scenic seaside community is one of eight cities that has “significantly fewer public street trees per resident than other Orange County cities,” a recent grand jury report concluded. The citizens panel determined its rankings by dividing the number of street trees a city owns by its population and multiplying the result by 100 to get the number of street trees per 100 residents.

Using that method, Laguna Beach has 12 street trees planted for every 100 residents — ranking 23rd out of the 30 Orange County cities that provided information for the report, according to the grand jury.

Mission Viejo tops the list, with 47 per 100 residents. Aliso Viejo is last, with one per 100 residents.

