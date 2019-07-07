Video Shows Massive Pallet Fire in Commerce Seen From 5 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorist traveling on the 5 Freeway early Sunday recorded a large fire at a commercial building in Commerce that took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish.

A call about a pallet fire at 3045 Vail Avenue came in at around 12:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A business called Lasol Pallets Inc. is listed under that address.

Crews managed to knock down the fire at 1:30 a.m., the Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

Twitter user Ruben Gonzales managed to record a video of the massive flames, which sent dark smoke over the area.

Authorities provided no further details about what might have ignited the blaze.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.