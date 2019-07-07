Where to Watch the Women’s World Cup in L.A., Long Beach and Other Places in CA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Women’s World Cup final is at an early 8 a.m. Sunday, but have no fear⁠ — bars around the state will be hosting watch parties to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team as it faces off against the Netherlands.

The USWNT watch party series, hosted by the L.A. Galaxy, will continue this Sunday at Tom’s Urban in Downtown Los Angeles. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. and the Galaxy Star Squad will be there to keep up the hype.

The American Outlaws, an unofficial fan group for the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams, have been actively hosting events across the country for the Women’s World Cup.This Sunday will be no different, with the California clubs hosting a number of events in bars around the state. Here’s where you can watch the final 8 a.m. game with them:

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Do it for yourself. Do it for each other. Do it for the U-S-A.#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/guLBugKmtd — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019