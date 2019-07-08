23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Garden Grove Home Invasion

A 23-year-old man was killed early Monday when three suspects broke into his Garden Grove home and fatally shot him while looking for drugs and money, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 9100 block of La Grand around 4:07 a.m. after a woman called to report that her boyfriend had been shot, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney told KTLA.

When the suspects broke into the home, the victim had been asleep in bed with his girlfriend. His parents were also home.

Whitney said the masked suspects woke up the victim and asked him for money and drugs.

The victim tried to run out of the home after being shot, but died in the driveway.

Police said the three male suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.