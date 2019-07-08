‘I’m Just Gonna Stay Outside’: Aftershocks Continue to Rattle Ridgecrest, Trona Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some residents in the small town of Trona continued to sleep outside their homes Monday as aftershocks persisted days after two major earthquakes struck the area and jolted places as far as Sacramento and Mexico.

The temblors that hit the Searles Valley region—a magnitude 6.4 on July 4th and a magnitude 7.1 the next evening—have been followed by several smaller quakes. The U.S. Geological Survey reported at least 13 seismic activities in the area measuring more than magnitude 3 overnight, including a magnitude 3.9 quake centered about 14 miles north of Ridgecrest at 11:36 p.m. Sunday.

"Every time I feel one inside I would run out, so I’m like, 'I’m just gonna stay outside,'" Trona resident Kelly West told KTLA.

West, who set up a mattress at her front yard, said she tried to leave Trona after Friday night's earthquake but turned around after finding Highway 178 closed due to rockslides.

She said the night of the magnitude 7.1 quake was the most frightening experience she's had in her life.

"I ran back in, grabbed my dogs," West said. "That’s why my truck is open here because I’m like, if anything happens, we’re going back in."

While no major injuries have been reported in the aftermath of the earthquakes, as many as 50 structures have been damaged in the San Bernardino County community that has a population of about 1,900, fire officials previously said. County officials have told Trona residents to boil their water and that bottled water is available for them and their animals at Trona High School.

A shelter has been set up 25 miles north at Ridgecrest's Kerr McGee Community Center. A daily shuttle to take people from Trona High School to the shelter was scheduled to start service at 10 a.m. Monday, according to San Bernardino County officials.

The July 5 quake is the strongest recorded in Southern California in nearly 20 years, according to seismologists. While experts say the probability of strong aftershocks are waning, officials are encouraging Californians to be prepared.

"It is a wake-up call for the rest of the state and other parts of the nation, frankly," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, who approved a state of emergency for the areas affected soon after the quakes.

In Ridgecrest, at a packed town hall meeting on Sunday afternoon, Ridgecrest police Chief Jed McLaughlin acknowledged the stress caused by the temblors but urged residents to start going back inside their homes.

“Let’s try to start recovering now,” McLaughlin said.

West, meanwhile, told KTLA she would likely stay outside her Trona home for one more night.

"We’re going to Arizona tomorrow for a few days," she said.