Are You Ready for the Next Earthquake?

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys at SOS SURVIVAL PRODUCTS, a company well known for its wide variety of disaster preparedness products and information.
Earthquake Preparedness
SOS Survival Products
15705 Strathern Street, #11
Van Nuys, CA
1-800-479-7998
SOS Training Classes
July 20th – First Aid Using Common Household Items
July 27th – Outdoor Survival Workshop
August 3rd – First Aid Bleeding Control
August 10th – Bandages& Splints
August 17th – Emergency Preparedness
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com