Burglars Cut Through Roof of Best Buy, Steal $93,000 Worth of Apple Merchandise: Simi Valley Police

Burglars cut through the roof of a Best Buy store in Simi Valley and were able to get away with $93,000 worth of Apple merchandise, police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 7:15 a.m. Sunday at the Simi Valley Town Center store. Responding officers from the Simi Valley Police Department later learned that the burglary occurred at 2:50 a.m. when an unknown amount of people cut a hole in the roof of the store and used a ladder to climb inside.

The burglars then cut open a caged area in the warehouse with Apple products, removed the items and went out the way they came in, police said.

Store officials estimated that they got away with $93,000 worth of Apple products.

Best Buy Corporate security officials said similar burglaries have occurred at stores across Southern California over the last several months, according to Simi Valley police.

Police shared photos of the roof and the ladder that was used but provided no further details about the people involved.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sergeant James Buckley at 805-583-6960.