Horses and Burros Ride Out 2 Major Quakes Leaving No Electricity and Water at Ridgecrest Facility

Grant Lockie was checking on the horses at the Ridgecrest Wild Horse and Burro Corrals on July 4 when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the ground.

The animals didn’t mind much, and the corrals functioned as usual the following day, said Lockie, facility manager for the Bureau of Land Management-operated facility. “They just moved around and then they stopped and went right back to eating, and everything was good,” he said.

But when a second, larger quake struck Friday evening — a 7.1 that sent tremors from Long Beach to Las Vegas — Lockie was home. When the electricity and water went out, he knew he had to come up with a plan to keep the horses hydrated.

“I got everything settled at home, and the next morning, we came in,” he said.

