Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder and CEO of Shareability Tim Staples joined us live with tips from his new book "Break Through The Noise - The 9 Rules to Capture Global Attention" Tim knows how to make algorithms on YouTube, Google, Facebook and Instagram work for you - and he has results to prove it- with a thriving business that has gotten their videos on YouTube's front page 25 times. The book is available at Amazon.

You can also go to his website or follow him on the following social media handles

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram