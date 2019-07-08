× Hundreds Pack Ridgecrest Town Hall After 2 Earthquakes Shook Community

Hundreds of weary residents from Ridgecrest and surrounding communities packed a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss top concerns — including mental health, building inspections and access to basic services — in the aftermath of the area’s two recent big earthquakes.

Officials from the Ridgecrest police and fire departments, the mayor’s office and others addressed the community’s pressing needs after the 6.4- and 7.1-magnitude temblors that struck the region on July 4 and a day later.

“Let’s try to start recovering now,” Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin told the crowd, which erupted in applause.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is open again, McLaughlin said. He urged residents to start reentering their houses and asked them to recognize the emotional toll of the earthquakes.

