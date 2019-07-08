Man Gets 15 Years for ‘Meth Burritos’ Found During Traffic Stop Near Downtown L.A.: Federal Prosecutors

A 48-year-old man who found with 14 burrito-shaped packages of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near downtown Los Angeles last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

LAPD released this photo of the alleged "meth burritos" recovered in February 2018.

Ricardo Renteria of Colton was convicted by a judge back in March on three felony counts, including possession with intent to distribute meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 3, 2018, Renteria was pulled over in the Angelino Heights neighborhood by Los Angeles Police Department officers after witnesses reported a Chevrolet Tahoe driving erratically and evasively, the release stated.

Renteria allowed police to search the SUV, where officers located a black garbage bag filled with 14 “foil-wrapped, burrito shaped” packages, according to evidence presented at his trial.

The packages contained approximately 14 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $27,000 to $40,000, the release read.

Renteria’s vehicle was subsequently impounded. During a further search of the Tahoe, a fully loaded handgun was recovered from a secret compartment on the driver’s side door, federal prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by LAPD, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

