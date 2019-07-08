Man Killed in Compton Shooting; 1 Detained

The 1200 block of South Castlegate Avenue in Compton is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from February 2019.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in a residential area of Compton Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the 1200 block South Castlegate Avenue, near Kelly Park, at about 11:35 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies who responded found a man who had been shot once in the upper torso.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim was described as a 41-year-old black man.

Another man who was at the scene was detained for questioning, deputies said.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the killing.

The investigation remained active Monday evening, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit an anonymous tip via 800-222-8477.

