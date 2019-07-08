× NorCal Rep. Eric Swalwell Expected to Withdraw From Presidential Race, Bay Area Billionaire Tom Steyer Plans Enter

Rep. Eric Swalwell is expected to abandon his uphill run for president Monday and announce that he will instead seek a fifth term in the House.

Swalwell’s plans were confirmed by a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of his intentions.

As Swalwell prepared to exit the race, another Californian, Tom Steyer, who had earlier said he would not mount a presidential run, was planning to announce that he has changed his mind.

The San Francisco billionaire, a former hedge-fund chief, aims to announce this week that he will enter the race, according to a source close to Steyer. The liberal activist had traveled to Iowa in January to announce he was not running.

