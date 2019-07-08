Police Release Photos, Videos of Man Believed to Have Sexually Assaulted Woman in Long Beach Laundry Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday released photos and video of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the laundry room of a Long Beach apartment.

The incident was reported Sunday about 11 a.m. in an apartment building along the 1000 block of East Seventh Street.

Responding officers learned that a man who was armed with a knife came up to the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her. Police did not elaborate on the alleged assault.

The man then ran from the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as being between 20 and 25 years old and between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with a small build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the man involved can call Long Beach Police Department sex crimes Detective Rodney Brown at 562-570-7368.