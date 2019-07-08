Rose Bowl May Host Kick Off for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Victory Tour on Aug. 3

The newly minted Women’s World Cup champions will begin a multigame victory tour Aug. 3 in Pasadena provided the Rose Bowl board, which will meet Monday, approves a proposal for the game.

“The Rose Bowl is thrilled at the potential of hosting the opening match of the victory tour of the World Cup champions,” said Darryl Dunn, the stadium’s chief executive and general manager.

The game’s announcement came less than an hour after U.S. coach Jill Ellis talked about the importance of supporting the domestic leagues that develop World Cup players. And that set off a brief firestorm on social media because two National Women’s Soccer League games involving national team players are also scheduled for Aug. 3.

That might not be Ellis’ problem, as her contract with U.S. Soccer expires at the end of this month. Although she has an option to come back, Ellis said Sunday that she’s uncertain whether she will accept it.

