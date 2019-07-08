SAG Finds Actor Kip Pardue Guilty of Misconduct, Fines Him up to $6,000 for Sexual Harassment

It’s been roughly one year since Sarah Scott went to the Screen Actors Guild to report sexual harassment on set. She went to the union just days after an incident with Kip Pardue, her costar in an independent television pilot, in which she alleged he had forced her to touch his penis during a sex scene and later masturbated in front of her in a dressing room.

Filing her account with SAG seemed like her best recourse. She didn’t want money from Pardue, so a lawsuit seemed costly and time-consuming. And though she filed a police report about the May 2018 incident, she told the authorities she wasn’t interested in pressing charges.

Instead, she wanted to focus on the union — the closest thing Scott felt there was to human resources in Hollywood — and, in hopes of making change within the industry, have it weigh in on what she said happened on the Manhattan Beach set.

Nearly a year after the misconduct allegedly occurred, SAG gave Scott her answer. Following a private hearing in front of the union’s disciplinary committee March 20, the union ruled that Pardue was “guilty of serious misconduct in violation” of the SAG-AFTRA constitution, according to a letter Scott was sent that she provided to The Times. But how much change the verdict will bring remains an open question.

