Solano County Officials Warn Selfie-Seeking Instagrammers to Stop Trespassing for Sunflower Pics

Step off the sunflower fields, selfie-takers.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued a stern warning last week asking visitors to be respectful of private property when taking photos after heightened concerns from farmers of traffic congestion, trespassing and property damage.

Deputy Jim Currie said in a Facebook post published on behalf of the department that he understands the allure of Solano County’s “eye-catching fields.” Still, he said the environmental impact on the farms as well as traffic congestion are causing noticeable concern among local property owners.

“Recently, several properties have seen an uptick in visitors stopping on the side of the road to take photos in front — and sometimes even inside their fields,” the Facebook post read. “This is illegal, and farmers have every right to request selfie seekers stay off their private property.”

