Spoken Dreams: RiRia, Multi-platform Artist

RiRia is an actor, musician, designer, and more. Originally from Tokyo, Japan, RiRia was already an incredibly accomplished professional flutist at a very young age. After winning troves awards, and even playing music for the Olympics, RiRia longed for more outlets for artistic expression besides just playing the flute.

RiRia would find those new outlets in Los Angeles, but at just 17 years old, coming to a new country without family, friends, and not knowing the language proved to be a challenge. However, RiRia stayed resilient and now not only have a number of new opportunities opened up, but RiRia has also opened up as an artist, and a human being.

