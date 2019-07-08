The fashion director for DAILYLOOK Veronica Black joined us live with the hottest trends to add to your wardrobe this summer. Use the discount code: KTLA2019 for $20 off your first styling fee. For more info, you can go to the Daily Look website or follow them on social media.
Summer Wardrobe Essentials With DailyLook
-
Refresh Your Wardrobe for Spring With Fashion Director of DAILYLOOK, Veronica Black
-
Summer Snack Trends With Adam Cohen
-
Summer Shoe Trends – Ashley Fultz
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019
-
Hot Hair Trends to Try This Summer With Celebrity Stylists JR and Yana Tammah
-
-
Spring and Summer Trends With Shein
-
Memorial Day Essentials With Susana Franco
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday June 29th, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 23rd, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 30th, 2019
-
-
Summer Travel Safety With Erin Ziering
-
Your Summer Sleep Guide With Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 15th, 2019