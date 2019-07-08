UCLA Has Already Spent $3.5M to Settle Claims Against Ex-Gynecologist Charged With Sex Abuse

Dr. James Heaps, a former UCLA Health gynecologist, appears at the Airport Courthouse in Del Aire on June 11, 2019. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A patient who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a UCLA Health gynecologist was awarded $2.25 million in a settlement finalized last month with the University of California regents, according to university records released Monday.

The patient’s accusation stemmed from a February 2018 appointment with Dr. James M. Heaps. Heaps was charged in early June with sexual battery and exploitation in connection with his treatment of two patients — including the woman whose claim was settled last month.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has said he will continue to fight the charges.

UCLA released a redacted copy of the settlement in response to a public records request filed by The Times. The university released additional documents, including a copy of a settlement in March of almost $1.3 million with a UCLA nurse practitioner who alleged that Heaps retaliated against her for participating in the UCLA investigations of him.

