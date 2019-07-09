× 20-Year-Old Could Face up to 4 Years in Prison After Hollywood Hit-and-Run That Killed Wrongfully Convicted Man

A Norwalk man could face up to four years in state prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an Australian citizen who spent 12 years behind bars from a wrongful conviction, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kristopher Ryan Smith, 20, has been charged with one felony count of hit-and-run resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He allegedly fled after hitting 56-year-old Andrew Mallard with his car on Sunset Boulevard near Formosa Avenue on April 18 at around 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the victim crossing the street and looking toward a silver sedan just before it struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mallard was imprisoned for 12 years in Australia following a wrongful conviction in the 1994 killing of a jewelry shop owner, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Evidence that surfaced during a review of the case implicated a different man, leading to Mallard’s exoneration in 2006, CNN reported. The government paid him $3.25 million.

Smith surrendered to Los Angeles police on April 18. He was released on bond five days later, county inmate records show.

Prosecutors on Tuesday planned to recommend a $50,000 bail.