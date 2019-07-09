Bystanders Flag Down Santa Ana Police After 30-Year-Old Man Was Fatally Shot

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday in Santa Ana, police said.

At about 10:54 p.m., Santa Ana police officers were flagged down by bystanders who told them about a shooting that just occurred at 1901 W. Myrtle Street. Responding officers located Eduardo Mijares lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics declared Mijares dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators did not provide any suspect information or possible motive.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390, anonymous tipsters can call 855-847-6227.