4 Beverly Hills Police Employees Awarded $1.1 Million in Discrimination Lawsuit Against Chief

A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday upheld allegations of discrimination and workplace harassment against Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli, marking the latest defeat in a string of lawsuits lobbed at the chief from inside her own agency.

Beverly Hills police Lts. Renato Moreno, Michael Foxen and Shan Davis and a civilian employee named Dona Norris were awarded $1.1 million after three days of deliberations, according to Brad Gage, an attorney representing a number of people with claims against the embattled chief.

Spagnoli became the city’s first female police chief in 2016, but her tenure has been marked by repeated allegations that she made derogatory comments about the religions, sexual orientation and ethnicity of subordinate officers.

At least 21 current and former department employees have filed civil lawsuits or employment complaints that accuse Spagnoli of a range of misconduct, according to court records reviewed by The Times.

