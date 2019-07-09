Angels Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella to Wear No. 45 During MLB All-Star Game in Honor of Tyler Skaggs

Posted 3:59 PM, July 9, 2019, by
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on during batting practice before the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9, 2019. (Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on during batting practice before the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9, 2019. (Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Skaggs will accompany Angels All-Stars in more than just spirit Tuesday night.

Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella will wear Skaggs’ number 45 jersey during the All-Star game at Progressive Field. Other All-Stars will sport No. 45 patches in Skaggs’ memory during pregame festivities and have the option to keep the patch on during the game.

“We thought it would be a good way to show some love and respect for Tyler,” Trout said. “That’s going to be fun for me, it’s gonna be good for him, good for his family. And I know he is looking out over us tonight. It’s gonna be good.”

Skaggs, a Santa Monica native, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, one day after coordinating a Western-themed trip to Texas with his teammates. He was 27. A series opener with the Texas Rangers was postponed that night in the wake of the news.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.