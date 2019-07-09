× Angels Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella to Wear No. 45 During MLB All-Star Game in Honor of Tyler Skaggs

Tyler Skaggs will accompany Angels All-Stars in more than just spirit Tuesday night.

Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella will wear Skaggs’ number 45 jersey during the All-Star game at Progressive Field. Other All-Stars will sport No. 45 patches in Skaggs’ memory during pregame festivities and have the option to keep the patch on during the game.

“We thought it would be a good way to show some love and respect for Tyler,” Trout said. “That’s going to be fun for me, it’s gonna be good for him, good for his family. And I know he is looking out over us tonight. It’s gonna be good.”

Skaggs, a Santa Monica native, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, one day after coordinating a Western-themed trip to Texas with his teammates. He was 27. A series opener with the Texas Rangers was postponed that night in the wake of the news.

