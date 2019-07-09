Ballparks Decide Individually Whether to Extend Protective Netting, MLB Official Says

Kaitlyn Salazar, 13, puts an ice pack to her head after she was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Extending protective netting down foul lines is a ballpark-to-ballpark decision because of differing configurations, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Following a series of foul balls that injured fans, Major League Baseball mandated ahead of the 2018 season that netting extend to the far end of each dugout.

Still, several fans have been hurt by foul balls this season.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl attending a game at Dodger Stadium suffered a concussion when she was struck by a foul ball hit by Cody Bellinger. A day later, the L.A. team said it planned to extend netting and take other new safety measures.

Speaking before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Manfred says he thinks one reason the league has made “extensive progress” when it comes to netting is it has not put clubs “in an impossible position by adopting a one size fits all rule.”

