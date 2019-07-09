Caltrans to Pay $37 Million to Worker Paralyzed, Unable to Move or Speak After NorCal Freeway Accident

The California Department of Transportation has agreed to pay $37 million to a man who was paralyzed while working on a freeway project nearly a decade ago, an attorney for the family said.

Kyle Anderson was 20 years old in 2011 when he was working for a contractor on Highway 101 in Eureka. He was crouched in a trench when a driver crossed onto the shoulder and struck him, according to his legal team.

The impact left Anderson, now 28, quadriplegic and with “locked-in” syndrome, which means he is conscious but can’t move or communicate, attorney Russell Reiner of the firm Reiner, Slaughter and Frankel said.

The decision comes about two years after a Humboldt County Superior Court jury decided Caltrans was entirely responsible for Anderson’s injuries.

