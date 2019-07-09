Coach Rob Mendez Being Honored at The ESPYS With Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On July 10 at the ESPYS, Coach Rob Mendez will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Rob joined us live to talk about that and his road to success as a high school football coach. Rob was born with no arms and no legs but hasn’t let that get in his way of living his life to the fullest. You can watch Coach Rob received this honor on The ESPYS Wed, July 10 at 5p on ABC. For more info on Coach Rob Mendez, you can follow him on Instagram and twitter @CoachRobMendez

Or go to his website