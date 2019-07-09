El Monte Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman While Impersonating Police Officer

The El Monte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a female driver he had pulled over as he was impersonating a police officer.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on July 2 near the intersection of Durfee Avenue and Magnolia Avenue in El Monte, police said.

The victim told police the man pulled her over using red and blue emergency lights mounted on the dashboard and a siren on his vehicle. He asked her for her license and registration, then told her to get out of her vehicle.

Once she was out of her vehicle, the victim told police the man sexually assaulted her, then let her go.

The man then drove away in an unknown direction. The victim later reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds with a muscular build, brown eyes, black hair slicked back, wearing a black short-sleeve uniform shirt with unknown patches on the sleeves, and dark pants. He has a goatee, with three teardrops tattooed under his right eye, 8-ball tattoo on the left side of his neck, white supremacist Triskele tattoo on the top of his right hand, and a burn scar from his right thumb to wrist.

His vehicle is described as a brown or green police style Ford Crown Victoria equipped with red and blue emergency lights on the dashboard, a siren, a P. A. system, and front spotlights on both sides of the vehicle.

The El Monte Police Department released a sketch of the man, asking anyone with information to call 626-580-2172, or submit a tip to tips@empd.org.