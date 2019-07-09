× Family Demands Answers in Police Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old Girl on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

The family of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a police shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim last week will hold a news conference on Tuesday as questions continue to swirl about the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

Relatives of Hannah Linn Williams, including her parents, are expected to call on Gov. Gavin Newson to order California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to open a civil rights investigation into the deadly incident, according to a statement from the Rev. Jarrett Maupin that was emailed on behalf of the family.

Williams’ parents are also expected to call for intervention from the Rev. Al Sharpton, a noted civil rights leader.

“We want Rev. Sharpton to shine a light on what happened here in Anaheim,” the teen’s father, Benson Williams, said in the statement, “We want to know why police felt the need to shoot and kill a 17 year old unarmed teen girl.”

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. outside of Anaheim City Hall.

Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot on the eastbound 91 near Kramer Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday.

Since then, police have remained tight-lipped about the shooting, releasing few details about it in the days after the deadly incident.

In a statement released Sunday, the Anaheim Police Department referred to Williams as a “suspect,” though they did not provide any information regarding what crime she was suspected of committing.

A possible handgun was recovered at the scene, the police statement read.

“Determination needs to be made if it was real, functional, loaded, etc.,” Anaheim police tweeted. “It looks like a handgun for sure.”

A family friend has questioned whether the gun was real.

“Maybe a Mickey Mouse gun or something,” Magda Rojas told KTLA on Saturday. “We don’t have no clue. We don’t have real answers.”

It was still not immediately clear what transpired before the shooting; a California Highway Patrol log indicated that a vehicle had crashed into a police K-9 vehicle, but it was unknown whether that was related to the deadly incident.

The shooting involved a Fullerton Police Department K-9 unit, according to authorities.

“The freeway was packed and all potential witnesses need to be interviewed first,” police tweeted. “We cannot risk influencing someone’s statement, by releasing details prematurely.”

An update on the case could come midweek, according to police.

Williams’ family is also expected to call for the officer to be placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police have not released results from the autopsy, but her family already says they’re having a second, independent postmortem examination conducted, according to Maupin’s statement.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting can leave information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or visiting the website occrimestoppers.org.