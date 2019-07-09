‘Good Burger’ Pop-Up Diner Opens July 10th

Posted 8:52 AM, July 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:59AM, July 9, 2019

Megan Telles was live in West Hollywood to learn about the new "Good Burger" pop-up diner opening July 10th. For more information and tickets visit their website.

