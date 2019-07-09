Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Palmdale Boy

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a young Palmdale boy who drowned last week, officials announced Tuesday.

The parents of the child, identified only as “baby Noah,” told authorities he drowned Friday in a community pool on the 1200 block of Avenue S, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said in a news briefing.

Noah was taken to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles area, where he was pronounced dead. However, medical staff there found trauma on the boy’s body that was inconsistent with drowning, Mendoza said.

Although investigators initially described the boy as 3 years old, they later said he was 4.

Authorities did not immediately release many details on the case, which was first made public Tuesday afternoon.

Mendoza said detectives still “don’t have a lot of the facts clear.”

The child’s parents are being questioned but have not been arrested, according to Mendoza. The lieutenant said he believes they are the boy’s biological parents.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Noah was previously a foster child but had been reunified with his parents.

“The goal within the county is to always do family reunification,” Barger said. “When you look at what the county’s role is, family reunification is first and foremost.”

Barger said Noah has other siblings. She did not say whether they had been taken into protective custody.

Investigators are working on getting Noah’s case file from the county’s Department of Child and Family Services. Mendoza said he believes there are “previous reports,” but detectives are still trying to obtain them.

The lieutenant added that investigators would have more information in the coming days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.