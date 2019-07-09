× Information of Thousands of L.A. County Patients Exposed in Data Breach Data

The personal information of thousands of patients who have received medical care through Los Angeles County’s hospitals and clinics was exposed in a data breach, officials said Tuesday.

The Nemadji Research Corp., which contracts with the L.A. County Department of Health Services, fell victim to a phishing attack earlier this year that allowed outside access to medical information for 14,591 patients.

The data that was exposed includes patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers and Medi-Cal identification numbers. Two patients’ Social Security numbers were also revealed, officials said.

The Department of Health Services oversees several clinics and hospitals, including County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights and Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar. The agency is the second-largest health system in the nation, according to its website.

