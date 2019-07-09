Information of Thousands of L.A. County Patients Exposed in Data Breach Data

Posted 3:33 PM, July 9, 2019, by
Olive View-UCLA Medical Center is shown in an undated file photo. (Credit: Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

Olive View-UCLA Medical Center is shown in an undated file photo. (Credit: Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

The personal information of thousands of patients who have received medical care through Los Angeles County’s hospitals and clinics was exposed in a data breach, officials said Tuesday.

The Nemadji Research Corp., which contracts with the L.A. County Department of Health Services, fell victim to a phishing attack earlier this year that allowed outside access to medical information for 14,591 patients.

The data that was exposed includes patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers and Medi-Cal identification numbers. Two patients’ Social Security numbers were also revealed, officials said.

The Department of Health Services oversees several clinics and hospitals, including County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights and Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar. The agency is the second-largest health system in the nation, according to its website.

Read the full story at LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.