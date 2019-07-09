Journalist and Author Brandon Lee Talks Addiction and Recovery

Posted 4:01 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, July 9, 2019

Journalist and Author Brandon Lee joined anchors Lu Parker and Kacey Montoya on the KTLA 5 News set to discuss his best-selling book 'Mascara Boy.'

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.