Judge Lowers Bail for Ex-USC Gynecologist George Tyndall; Lawyer Says He Is Not Threat to Public

George Tyndall, the former USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct, made his first court appearance July 1, 2019, in downtown Los Angeles. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles judge has reduced bail for a former University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexual assault.

Judge Teresa Sullivan on Tuesday lowered Dr. George Tyndall’s bail from nearly $2.1 million to $1.6 million, which he may be able to post using his condominium as collateral.

Several women who have accused the longtime campus gynecologist say they are disappointed.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Leonard Levine, says his client is not a flight risk and is not a threat to the public.

The criminal case alleges Tyndall assaulted 16 women at the student health center where he worked for nearly three decades.

Hundreds of other women have sued the doctor and USC.

Prosecutor Reinhold Mueller says the investigation into Tyndall’s conduct is continuing.

