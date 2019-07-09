LAPD Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Man on Metro Train in ‘Unprovoked Attack’

A man was stabbed in the chest Monday while riding on a Metro Expo line train, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The stabbing happened about 5:20 p.m. Monday as the victim and a witness were riding east on the train and it came to a stop at the La Cienega/Jefferson Station. At that point, the two were approached by the suspect and the man was stabbed in the chest, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the suspect stabbed the man once in the chest, then fled the train. Investigators say the attack was “unprovoked and occurred without warning.”

Police met the victim and witness at the Expo/La Brea Station.

The victim was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening laceration.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 50-years-old who was seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact LAPD Detective Justin Fuller at 213-485-9801.