Man Arrested in Connection With Sexually Assaulting Children in Washington and Thousand Oaks

A 64-year-old man was re-arrested Tuesday in connection with sexually assaulting children in Washington after already being in custody for crimes that occurred in Thousand Oaks, officials said Tuesday.

In December, detectives in the Thousand Oaks Police Department received information from Mountlake Terrace Police Department in Washington about a sexual assault that occurred in the Ventura County city in 2004 or 2005, when the victims were between 10 and 14 years old.

In May, while detectives were investigating Jose Eduardo Monarca, sexual assault allegations were made against him involving children in Thousand Oaks who were 4 and10 years old, officials said. The alleged molestation occurred between 2014 and 2019.

Monarca was eventually arrested and charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, five counts of penetration by a foreign object, four counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, one count of oral copulation with a child over 14 and lewd acts with a child by force, and lewd acts with a child over 14 years old.

He was re-arrested on Tuesday in connection with the allegations made in Washington and he faces additional charges including two counts of lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation of a child under 14 years old, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The victims were both boys and girls and were between 4 to 15 years old. In one case, the abuse allegedly occurred while the victim was between the ages of 10 and 15, officials said.

Investigators determined that Monarca was renting a room and living with the victims’ families, officials said.

He arrived in the U.S. from El Salvador in the mid 90s and began living with the first victim’s family until 2000 and again briefly in 2007 or 2008.

Detectives don’t know where Monarca lived between 2000 and 2013 and officials are asking for help to determine where he resided during that 13-year gap.

He was living with families who primarily spoke Spanish and were immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. He also attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Newbury Park, officials said.

Anyone with information about Monarca can call Detective Meagan Yates at 805-371-8397 or Detective Nora Soler at 805-371-8309.