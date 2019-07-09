BREAKING: Replica Handgun Recovered After Teen Girl Killed in Police Shooting on 91 Fwy in Anaheim, OCDA Says

New Cookbook ‘Kooking With Kelli’, Southern Family Meals With Kelli Ferrell

Posted 11:06 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, July 9, 2019

Founder and Owner of Nanna's Chicken-N-Waffles Kelli Ferrell joined us live with a taste of recipes from her new cookbook "Kooking with Kelli" which is filled with delicious southern dishes. In this collection of recipes: you will learn to cook soul-satisfying homemade food, with most requiring short preparation and cook time. Kooking with Kelli is infused with inspiration and recipes, that have been passed down from generation to generation. The book is available for pre-order on the Nanna's Chicken-N-Waffles or you can follow Kelli on Instagram

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.