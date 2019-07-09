Founder and Owner of Nanna's Chicken-N-Waffles Kelli Ferrell joined us live with a taste of recipes from her new cookbook "Kooking with Kelli" which is filled with delicious southern dishes. In this collection of recipes: you will learn to cook soul-satisfying homemade food, with most requiring short preparation and cook time. Kooking with Kelli is infused with inspiration and recipes, that have been passed down from generation to generation. The book is available for pre-order on the Nanna's Chicken-N-Waffles or you can follow Kelli on Instagram.
New Cookbook ‘Kooking With Kelli’, Southern Family Meals With Kelli Ferrell
