Newport Beach Lifeguards Using Surf Cams for Clues in Search for 18-Year-Old Missing Snorkeler

A week after an 18-year-old man vanished in Newport Beach, authorities are still searching for clues to his whereabouts.

“We are still at a loss to explain exactly what happened,” Mike Halphide, assistant chief of the city’s Marine Operations Division, said Monday.

The man — whom police have identified only as Christopher — was vacationing from Britain with his family when he went missing July 1.

He was last seen snorkeling near the Newport Pier, where his father lost track of him about 7:15 a.m., and was reported missing at 9:17 a.m. after he didn’t return to where his family was supposed to meet, according to Halphide.

