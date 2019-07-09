× Police Shoot Man Who Allegedly Broke Into Former Marine Base in Tustin

Officers shot and wounded an armed man found with a group inside the decommissioned Marine Corps Air Station Tustin Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities were first called around 8 a.m. when a man was said to be trying to get inside a building at the former base, at the corner of Armstrong and Valencia avenues, Tustin police said in a news release.

When officers got there, they say they found multiple people inside the building, one of whom was allegedly wielding a metal object.

At least one officer opened fire on the armed man. It’s unclear what led up to the use of deadly force.

The man was struck at least once and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was still undergoing treatment Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities have not commented on the man’s condition, or said how many times or where he was shot.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review.