Prosecutor: Ex-USC Gynecologist Sold Sex Videos of Young Women He Lured to Hotel Rooms Abroad

A former USC gynecologist charged with sexual abuse of patients also sold photographs and sex videos he took of young women he lured to his hotel rooms while traveling outside the U.S., a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The allegation was raised at a downtown Los Angeles court hearing, during which the prosecutor tried to persuade a judge to keep George Tyndall’s bail at nearly $2.1 million, arguing that the doctor charged with sexual misconduct toward 16 former patients was a danger to the public and a flight risk.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Reinhold Mueller said some of the young women were reluctant to cooperate with Tyndall, but eventually complied because he was a person of authority.

If Tyndall was capable of luring women to hotels outside of the U.S. and filming them, “he can certainly do it in his bedroom,” Mueller said.

