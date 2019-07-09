Psychiatrist Who Altered Notes in Menendez Brothers’ Murder Trial Surrenders His License

Posted 3:29 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, July 9, 2019
This 1992 file photo shows double murder defendants Erik and Lyle Menendez, from left to right, during a court appearance in Los Angeles. (Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

This 1992 file photo shows double murder defendants Erik and Lyle Menendez, from left to right, during a court appearance in Los Angeles. (Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A psychiatrist who caused an uproar in the 1990s when he admitted altering clinical notes in the infamous Menendez brothers’ murder trial has agreed to surrender his medical license over new allegations of wrongdoing, according to the Medical Board of California.

The decision, which became effective last month, came after the state accused Dr. William Vicary of gross negligence, repeated negligent acts, prescribing without an appropriate exam, excessive prescribing and inadequate record keeping.

Dr. William Vicary attends a book signing hosted by L.A.'s Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic on Aug. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sunset Free Clinic)

Dr. William Vicary attends a book signing hosted by L.A.’s Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic on Aug. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sunset Free Clinic)

The complaint, filed in November 2017, details encounters from 1988 to 2016 between Vicary and eight patients — five of whom were undercover officers — and alleges he prescribed medications with a high potential for abuse without making an effort to obtain information necessary to establish whether a patient suffered from an illness or disorder.

“Virtually all the allegations are without merit,” Vicary told The Times on Tuesday.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.