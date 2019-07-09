× Psychiatrist Who Altered Notes in Menendez Brothers’ Murder Trial Surrenders His License

A psychiatrist who caused an uproar in the 1990s when he admitted altering clinical notes in the infamous Menendez brothers’ murder trial has agreed to surrender his medical license over new allegations of wrongdoing, according to the Medical Board of California.

The decision, which became effective last month, came after the state accused Dr. William Vicary of gross negligence, repeated negligent acts, prescribing without an appropriate exam, excessive prescribing and inadequate record keeping.

The complaint, filed in November 2017, details encounters from 1988 to 2016 between Vicary and eight patients — five of whom were undercover officers — and alleges he prescribed medications with a high potential for abuse without making an effort to obtain information necessary to establish whether a patient suffered from an illness or disorder.

“Virtually all the allegations are without merit,” Vicary told The Times on Tuesday.

