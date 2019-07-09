× Rose Bowl Will Host U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on Aug. 3 in First Game of World Cup Victory Tour

Following their historic victory in France at the Women’s World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Team will embark on a five-game victory tour across the country, with the first taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

USA will face Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. in the first U.S. women’s match at the Rose Bowl in 17 years.

Tickets will go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. at ussoccer.com. Tickets will only be available at the Rose Bowl on game day. The match will air on ESPN2.

On Wednesday, the Rose Bowl will dedicate a statue commemorating the U.S. women’s World Cup win in 1999. The event, which is open to the public, comes 20 years to the day from the iconic moment when Brandi Chastain scored the game-winner in a shootout at the Pasadena stadium.

The remaining games of the victory tour will take place on Aug. 29, Sept. 3, Oct. 3, and Oct. 6. Opponents and locations have not yet been announced.