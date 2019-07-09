Soccer Star Daniel Sturridge Offers to ‘Pay Anything’ for Beloved Dog Stolen From His Hollywood Hills Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A world-renowned soccer star is offering a hefty reward in hopes of finding his beloved Pomeranian, Lucci, who he says was stolen by a group of suspects captured on surveillance video breaking into his Hollywood Hills home.

Sturridge said he left his home for a few hours late Monday, and at some point a group of burglars smashed in a glass door to gain access into his home.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram stories early Tuesday, Sturridge said he would pay $30,000 or more to get his dog back.

"Someone find my dog please," Sturridge said. "I'll pay anything, it's not about the money. I just want my dog back."

Along with the dog, Sturridge said other belongings were stolen from his home.

Sturridge plays for the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League.