Teen Detained After 12-Year-Old Boy and Woman Are Stabbed in Fontana

A 12-year-old boy and young woman were stabbed in Fontana Tuesday afternoon and a teenager has since been detained, authorities said.

Investigators believe the victims and the teen in custody, who is 15 years old and has “developmental problems,” are all relatives, according to Fontana police spokesman Richard Guerrero.

He said officers were called to the scene in the 13700 block of Sunrise Street at 12:02 p.m.

The woman was suffering from more serious injuries than the 12-year-old and she is believed to be 21 or 22 years old, Guerrero said.

The victims were both alive when they were taken for treatment, Guerrero said, but other details about their condition are not known.

No other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.