The News Director’s Office: Abolishing Slavery & Sex Trafficking With Kay Buck

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with CEO of the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST) Kay Buck. Kay breaks down the logistics of sex trafficking, why it happens in Los Angeles, and what holds victims back from recovery. She also opens up about why she started CAST and details the fundamental values behind the organization.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph