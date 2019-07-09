× UCLA Employee May Have Spread Measles at Campus Food Court, Public Health Officials Warn

A UCLA employee who contracted measles may have exposed students and others to the highly contagious disease, according to campus officials.

A university employee was diagnosed with measles on Monday. But health officials say he may have infected students when he ate lunch at the Court of Sciences Student Center food court between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 2 and July 3, according to health officials.

Considered one of the most contagious diseases in the world, measles spreads through coughing and sneezing, but can linger in the air for up to two hours after the sick person leaves the room. Anyone at the food court at that time who has not been vaccinated may be at risk of contracting measles, experts say.

In April, a UCLA student with measles prompted the quarantine of hundreds of students on campus. This case is unrelated, officials said.

#PressRelease Measles Exposure Advisory :: 12th Measles Case Confirmed :: Get the measles immunization to better protect your health and to prevent the spread of measles to others. Case is not related to the previous #measles exposure at UCLA.

READ: https://t.co/6oEY4Qy2rF pic.twitter.com/Ux4KF8ErJw — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 9, 2019