Vigil Held for 23-Year-Old Mother Killed in Drive-By Shooting in South L.A.

Family, friends, and concerned community members held a vigil Tuesday for Micquel Hawkins, a 23-year-old mother who was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night while attending a birthday party in South L.A.

Hawkins' 2-year-old daughter, Milan, is now an orphan. Her father was also recently gunned down.

Others who know the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence took to the streets to show their love for Micquel, and to plead with others to stop the violence.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on July 9, 2019.